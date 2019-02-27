Lavrov, Venezuelan executive vice president to hold talks in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. On March 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is expected to make a working visit to Moscow, a diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Rodriguez will visit Moscow later in the week. On March 1, she will hold talks with Lavrov," the source said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Vladimir Putin did not plan to meet with Rodriguez. "As of now, the president’s schedule does not include such an activity," he noted.