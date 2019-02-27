Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov blasts US attempts to create pretext for military intervention in Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 9:00 UTC+3

Lavrov slammed US "brazen attempts" to artificially create a pretext for military intervention

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

YUEQING/China/, February 27. /TASS/. Russia keeps a close eye on brazen US attempts to create an artificial pretext for a military intervention in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Indian and Chinese counterparts, Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi.

"We are watching closely the reports about what is really happening there. We see how absolutely brazen attempts have been taken to artificially create a pretext for military intervention," Lavrov said. "We hear direct threats from Washington that all options remain on the table. The actual implementation of these threats is pulling in military equipment and training [US] special forces," he said.

The attempts to break through the Venezuelan border under the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid have been made "in hopes that there will be casualties," Lavrov noted. "Then hysterical screaming will follow under the well-known scenario and an attempt of military intervention will be carried out."

Russia, India and China have demanded in their joint communique solving the Venezuelan crisis based on the United Nations’ Charter, Lavrov pointed out.

"It’s no coincidence that in our today’s statement in a section devoted to Venezuela we demanded solving this issue based on the UN Charter’s principles, which everyone without exception should respect, including the United States," Lavrov stressed. 

Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
