Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan government invites Guaido to negotiating table — top diplomat

World
February 27, 2:10 UTC+3 UN

Among possible solutions, Jorge Arreaza named "elections and other political options"

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

UN, February 27. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government invites opposition leader Juan Guaido to sit at the negotiating table in order to forge a mutually acceptable solution to the ongoing political crisis, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"The coup has failed. It’s time to return to common sense. We expect [Juan] Guaido to sit at the negotiating table with the government in order to forge our own solution to the crisis, without anyone else’s interference from the outside," Arreaza said.

Among possible solutions, Venezuela’s top diplomat named "elections and other political options."

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23. Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as president. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted these actions as an attempted coup and said that he was cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam to hash over nuke deal with Trump
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to mediate Venezuela crisis — UN envoy
2
Butina’s passport handed over to US immigration to speed up deportation
3
Arianespace CEO confirms Soyuz ready for blastoff
4
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
5
Latest Karakurt-class missile corvette laid down for Russian Navy
6
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
7
Russia’s Kaspersky Lab employee convicted of high treason to appeal sentence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT