Russia ready to mediate Venezuela crisis — UN envoy

World
February 27, 2:09 UTC+3 UN

Vasily Nebenzya also said that Russia has prepared a draft Security Council statement on Venezuela

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

©  AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

UN, February 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to render all possible assistance in the search for a compromise between Venezuela’s conflicting political forces, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"On our part, we are ready to assist in the search for mutual understanding between all constructive and patriotically-minded forces in Venezuela," he said.

The Russian diplomat also warned against the military scenario, saying that it would entail "most severe consequences for the region."

Nebenzya also requested all countries in the region "to firmly declare their support of the UN Charter, rejection of threats to use force, use of force and flagrant interference into a sovereign state’s internal affairs."

He also said that Russia has prepared a draft Security Council statement on Venezuela, similar to the one adopted for Haiti on the US initiative.

"On February 21, the US delegation came forward with a draft UN Security Council media statement on events in Haiti, which received unanimous support from all members of the UN Security Council," Nebenzya said, addressing US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams. "Are our US colleagues ready to adopt a similar text regarding Venezuela in the form of a statement by the UN Security Council chair?"

"It’s hard not to notice that it [the text] concerns a practically identical situation. The only difference is that in Haiti’s case, Washington has decided to support the legitimate government, at least for now," the Russian diplomat added.

Political crisis in Venezuela
