Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maduro-Trump meeting would resolve Venezuela crisis, says top diplomat

World
February 25, 23:13 UTC+3 CARACAS

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that "Maduro is the head of state in Venezuela and Trump is the boss of the opposition in Venezuela"

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

© EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

CARACAS, February 25. /TASS/. A meeting between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump would help resolve the political crisis in Venezuela, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in an interview with "Democracy Now!" broadcast.

Read also

EU calls for peaceful resolution of Venezuelan crisis

A meeting between Maduro and Trump "would resolve everything, because Maduro is the head of state in Venezuela and Trump is the boss of the opposition in Venezuela," the minister said. "Why don’t they meet?" he wondered.

At the same time Arreaza said "we must sit down with the opposition as well". However, he said such dialogue was unlikely because of the US White House’s position preventing the opposition from negotiations with Maduro.

Political crisis in Venezuela

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States. On January 28 the US imposed sancitons on Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA oil company.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Turkey. Belarus and China called for resolving all issues by peaceful means and spoke against any interference from the outside. The UN secretary general called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
UN SC to hold emergency meeting on Venezuela February 26 at US request
4
Maduro-Trump meeting would resolve Venezuela crisis, says top diplomat
5
Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June
6
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
7
Serbia receives four MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus - defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT