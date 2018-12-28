Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin welcomes reports of Syrian army gaining control of Manbij

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The expansion of the zone of the Syrian government troops’ control "is a positive trend," Peskov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the reports that the Syrian government troops have gained control of Manbij earlier held by Kurdish formations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the corresponding report by Syria’s General Staff.

"No doubt, this is a positive step towards stabilizing the situation," the spokesman said.

The expansion of the zone of the Syrian government troops’ control "is a positive trend," Peskov stressed.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Astana-format summit on Syria to be held in Russia in 2019 — diplomat

30 Russian children to be brought back home from Iraq, Chechen leader says

Thousands of Syrian refugees return from Lebanon and Jordan

The news agency SANA earlier reported citing a spokesman for Syria’s General Staff that the government troops entered the city of Manbij on Friday and hoisted the Syrian national flag. The statement says that the Syrian servicemen will ensure security for all the residents of Manbij and its surrounding region.

Units of the People’s Defense Forces (PDF, the military wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party) earlier suggested that Damascus should establish control of the territories currently held by the PDF, in particular, Manbij, in order "to protect these areas from the Turkish invasion."

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to start the pullout of US troops from Syria, saying that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has already been defeated there, and fighting against it was the only reason for the US military presence in the country.

After that, Turkey stepped up efforts to prepare a new military operation in the north of Syria against the People’s Defense Forces. Ankara calls the city of Manbij its main aim.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
2
Khashoggi case not hemorrhaging Neom project, says Saudi finance minister
3
Turkey has no intention of letting US examine S-400 systems, says source
4
Lasitskene says to move abroad for trainings if Russia sealed off to anti-doping officials
5
Failure of West’s schemes to stifle Russia’s progress major outcome of 2018, says senator
6
Armenia’s acting premier says he discussed bilateral ties, gas at meeting with Putin
7
Presidential campaign in Ukraine to be extremely dramatic, says analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT