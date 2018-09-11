Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Iran, Turkey planning to hold global conference on Syrian refugees

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 19:13 UTC+3

Presidents Russia, Iran and Turkey earlier held their third summit meeting on Syrian settlement

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey are planning to convene an international conference on the return of Syrian refugees, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the results of the September 7 summit of the three nations’ leader in Teheran.

"A major item on the summit’s agenda was discussion of efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons. We are convinced that an international conference Russia, Iran and Turkey are planning to convene will make a big contribution to these efforts," he said, adding that the Syrian government has guaranteed security to returning refugees.

