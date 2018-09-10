Russia requests UN SC session on results of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. Russia has requested an extraordinary session of the United Nations Security Council on the results of the latest summit meeting of the leaders of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hassan Rouhani of Iran, a spokesman for the Russian mission to the UN said on Monday.

"Russia has requested an open session of the UN Security Council, bearing in mind the interest demonstrated by a number of Security Council members to the results of the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit. Our position is rooted in the fact that the situation around Syria’s Idlib governorate, where key forces of terrorists are currently concentrated, is in focus of attention," the spokesman said.

"We reiterate that the imperative for the international community is to continue fight against terrorists in Syria until their complete elimination and liberation of the civilian population from the yoke of terrorism," the spokesman stressed.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey held their third summit meeting on Syrian settlement in Tehran on Friday. The first such summit took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on November 22, 2017. Another trilateral summit was held in the Turkish capital city Ankara on April 4 and yielded a joint statement where the president expressed their commitment to further settlement efforts.