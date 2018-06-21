Russia open to dialogue with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is open to contacts with US on all issues, but it will not react to leaks concerning the possibility of a Russian-US summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I keep counting the leaks in Washington to the effect a summit is about to take place or a proposal for holding a summit is to follow soon. We do not react to leaks," he said. "That we are always prepared for contacts is common knowledge."

"If we have agreements on meetings at a high, let alone summit level, they will be announced in due time, of course," Lavrov said.