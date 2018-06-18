US Republican Party senators to visit Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A group of US senators representing the Republican Party can visit Russia in early July, Head of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters on Monday.

"A group of senators from the Republican Party has asked for a meeting in the beginning of July," Kosachev told reporters answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is working to arrange a visit by a group of US Republican senators to Russia to hold consultations with Russian officials and explore the possibility of ironing out relations between the two countries.

According to the Washington Post, Huntsman is one of the few members of the Trump administration who strongly support cooperation between Moscow and Washington. The US ambassador plans to organize the visit of Senators Richard Shelby (Alabama), John Neely Kennedy (Louisiana) and John Hoeven (North Dakota).