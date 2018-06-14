Russia urges measures in wake of US nixing of nuclear test ban treaty

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. It is necessary to analyze the status of the United States in the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and take adequate measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat made this statement at a conference devoted to the 50th anniversary of opening the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty for signing.

"The US withdrawal from the course towards its ratification and the creation of conditions in the United States for the accelerated resumption of nuclear tests deal the most serious blow on the treaty," Ryabkov said.

"It is necessary to carry out an objective analysis of what is happening around the CTBT and take adequate measures on the format of participation in the established structures of the state, which is not going to ratify it," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

Most countries are turning a blind eye to this situation, confining themselves to trite statements on the need to comply with the treaty and pretending that the US refusal to ratify the CTBT "is not such a serious event," the high-ranking diplomat said.

"In actual fact, the situation is quite alarming," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.