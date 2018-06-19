Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Anti-terror efforts in Syria's Idlib will be continued, Russia's chief negotiator vows

June 19, 21:23 UTC+3

The diplomat also hopes the situation around Idlib finally stabilizes in the near future

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in the stabilization of the situation in Syria’s Idlib and is set to continue efforts to exterminate terrorists in that region, Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday after a meeting of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey) in Geneva.

"The situation in Idlib is alarming because of the great number of militants, including from Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) staying there," he said. "Turkey has undertaken to stabilize the situation there, to prevent possible provocations, attacks on government forces and stop flights of drones. We hope the situation around Idlib finally stabilizes. It in no way means we are stepping back from the problem. In no way, absolutely."

"The war on terrorist groups will be continued," he stressed.

"The more so as a number of groups, with Russian citizens among their members as well, are finding shelter in Idlib. We will continue the war on them. We don’t want them to come back to Russia, well-trained in combat conditions, to wreak discord and havoc in our territory."

"We will spare no effort not to let it happen," he pledged.

