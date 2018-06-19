Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kurds will be represented in Syrian constitutional committee, Russian envoy says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 21:00 UTC+3

There will be Kurdish representatives "in any case"

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara are in contact concerning Kurdish representation in the Syrian constitutional committee as they will be represented by all means, Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said following a meeting of the guarantor countries of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) held in Geneva.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Senior Russian diplomat, UN envoy hold meeting in Geneva

De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’

Syrian Kurds units capture town on border with Iraq

"The Kurds will by all means be represented in the Syrian constitutional committee," he said in response to a TASS question.

"There will be Kurdish members of the opposition and government delegation, as well as civil society members. We [call] for refraining from attempts to divide the Kurds into pro-Turkish, pro-Syrian ones and those associated with the People's Protection Units and the Democratic Union Party that Ankara views negatively," he added.

"There will be Kurdish representatives in any case, we have been working closely with our Turkish counterparts in that regard," the Russian envoy said.

The meeting involving Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations, as well as United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, lasted for more than two hours. The UN envoy said the meeting had proved to be very useful and fruitful. The meeting was preceded by consultations between the three guarantor states. On Monday, the delegations met with members of Syrian opposition groups.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
3
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Japan’s Princess arrives in Russia with official visit
6
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
7
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT