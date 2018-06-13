Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 13:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that under the current circumstances, all the issues would hardly be resolved in an instant

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The recent meeting between the leaders of the US and North Korea proves that there is no alternative to finding a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the Singapore summit.

"The meeting’s outcome needs to be thoroughly assessed but the very meeting and the beginning of a direct dialogue are welcome," Peskov said. "No matter the result, such meetings help ease tensions on the peninsula and drive the situation away from the critical point it reached several months ago, which is a matter for satisfaction," he added.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that under the current difficult circumstances, all the issues would hardly be resolved in an instant.

"However, the very meeting proves that the Russian president was right when he said that there is no alternative to resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through political and diplomatic means," Peskov said, adding that "the only possible way to find a solution is launching a direct dialogue."

The historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump took place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island on June 12. The parties signed a joint document, in which, as the US media say, Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
