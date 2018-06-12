Trump and Kim Jong-un hold extended meeting

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un completed the face-to-face meeting in Singapore on Tuesday, TASS reports from the media center.

The face-to-face meeting was "very, very good," the US leader said after the talks.

"Working together we will get it taken care of," Trump told reporters before the extended format meeting begins. The North Korean leader said he is interested in close work with the US president, the Straits Times newspaper reports. "It will be challenging but I want to do that," Kim said.

The extended format meeting is expected to last for about an hour and a half, followed by a joint working lunch of two delegations.