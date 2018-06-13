Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump thanks Kim Jong-un for first step towards better future for North Korea

World
June 13, 4:30 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people," the US president tweeted

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his first step towards "a bright new future" for people in his country.

"I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting - the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea - proves that real change is possible!" the US president tweeted.

On Tuesday, the US President and North Korean leader left Singapore where they signed a document following the first ever bilateral summit pledging to establish a new relationship. It states that enhanced mutual trust could help denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. The KCNA news agency reported that Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un plan to exchange visits.

