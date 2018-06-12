Trump says would invite Kim Jong-un to White House

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready to invite Kim Jong-un to the White House, he said after signing a joint document following a meeting with North Korea’s leader on Tuesday.

"Absolutely," Trump said when asked a respective question.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un "many times".

"We’ll meet many times," Trump said when asked a respective question after the signing of a joint document following his meeting with Kim Jong-un.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. The US and North Korean leaders signed a joint document after the talks.