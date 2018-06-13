Russian top diplomat comments on Korean Peninsula denuclearization

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for special attention to be paid to terms when discussing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at Wednesday’s news conference.

"For example, many commentators who voice their opinion about the developments state that an agreement on the denuclearization of North Korea was reached," Lavrov noted. "However, Pyongyang itself, just like all of us, like Russia, China and the international community in general, has always spoken of the denuclearization of the whole Korean Peninsula. The difference is great, as you can see."

Washington and Pyongyang are hardly able to resolve all the Korean Peninsula issues alone, Lavrov said.

According to him, direct dialogue between the leaders of the US and North Korea "is worth supporting." "However, even though it is important to resolve issues between the US and North Korean, including the denuclearization of the peninsula, it is clear that these issues cannot be fully resolved only at bilateral level," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula will take much time so Moscow hopes that Pyongyang and Washington will have enough patience to do that, he said.

"The document signed in Singapore clearly is kind of a framework and it will take much time to agree on all the details related to the difficult nuclear issue," Lavrov said. "I hope that the negotiating parties will have enough patience to do that," he added.