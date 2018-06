TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. Japan is concerned about the statement made by US President Donald Trump concerning plans to suspend the joint US-South Korean military exercises, since they play an important role in maintaining regional security, Kyodo news agency quotes Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera as saying.

"The US-South Korean exercises, as well as the US military contingent in South Korea, play an important role in maintaining security in Northeast Asia," the minister said.