Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Japan will closely cooperate with the United States and South Korea, as well as China and Russia to solve the issue of North Korean missile and nuclear programs, the country’s Prime Minister Shizno Abe said on Tuesday.

"We will do our best to solve (those issues) in cooperation with the US and South Korea, as well as China and Russia," he said when commenting the results of the meeting between the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, in Singapore.

According to Abe, the recent summit has become an important step towards settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. After the meeting the leaders signed an agreement, which Donald Trump called "very important" and "pretty comprehensive".