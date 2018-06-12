Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue

World
June 12, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Prime Minister Shizno Abe, the recent summit has become an important step towards settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Japan will closely cooperate with the United States and South Korea, as well as China and Russia to solve the issue of North Korean missile and nuclear programs, the country’s Prime Minister Shizno Abe said on Tuesday.

"We will do our best to solve (those issues) in cooperation with the US and South Korea, as well as China and Russia," he said when commenting the results of the meeting between the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, in Singapore.

According to Abe, the recent summit has become an important step towards settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. After the meeting the leaders signed an agreement, which Donald Trump called "very important" and "pretty comprehensive".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Shinzo Abe Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia urges North Korea, US to take action for settlement of Korean Peninsula situation
2
Living in the Matrix: Top Central Bank official refers to sci-fi’s forecasts coming true
3
About 25,000 people visit Moscow’s FIFA Fan Fest on opening day
4
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
5
US-North Korea summit galvanizes Korean Peninsula settlement - Russia’s foreign ministry
6
Captain of catamaran colliding with bargre on Volga was drunk
7
Russia’s sole aircraft carrier to get advanced air defense systems during upgrade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT