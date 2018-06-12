US - North Korea summit can push nuclear disarmament process across globe — UN

UN, June 12. /TASS/. The first ever summit with participation of US President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un can put into motion the nuclear disarmament process across the globe, President of the United Nations General Assembly for the 72nd session Miroslav Lajcak told TASS in a comment on the forthcoming talks and the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

"I welcome the momentum made towards achieving lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and I encourage both leaders to use this opportunity to make progress towards verifiable denuclearization there," the diplomat said.

"Regarding global nuclear disarmament, Tuesday’s summit could have a positive impact. While not a solution in itself, it has the potential to be a step in the right direction. As a cornerstone, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) must remain robust. It is central to maintaining the conditions for disarmament," Lajcak added.

The first ever US-North Korean summit will be held on June 12 in Singapore.