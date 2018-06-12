Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World to see major change after North Korea-US summit, says Kim Jong-un

World
June 12, 10:21 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

Kim Jong-un express his gratitude to President Trump for making meeting in Singapore happen

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

SINGAPORE, June 12. /TASS/. The world will see big changes following the summit between the United States and North Korea, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said at the signing ceremony of the final statement following his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, TASS reports from the media center.

"The world will see a major change. I would like to express my gratitude to President Trump for making this meeting happen," he said.

"Today we have had a historic meeting, we decided to leave the past behind," Kim Jong-un added.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. The US and North Korean leaders signed a joint document after the talks.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
