North Korean leader says US, DPRK will stop hostile military activity - news agency

World
June 13, 2:00 UTC+3

The news agency KCNA also noted that the US promised North Korea to provide security guarantees and said sanctions against Pyongyang could be lifted as the bilateral dialogue progresses

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at the talks with US President Donald Trump that the two sides should stop hostile military activity, and the US president agreed with that, the KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Our esteemed supreme leader said that to ensure peace and security in the region it is necessary to make a bold decision to stop hostile military activity annoying each other," the news agency said. "The US president expressed understanding on that score and declared his intention to stop the joint US-South Korean military drills considered by Pyongyang a provocation."

The news agency also noted that the US promised North Korea to provide security guarantees and said sanctions against Pyongyang could be lifted as the bilateral dialogue progresses.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Singapore where they signed a document following the first ever bilateral summit pledging to establish relations in a new format. It states that enhanced mutual trust could help denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

