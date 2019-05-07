Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SSJ-100 plane returned to tarmac due to failure of communication and autopilot systems

Emergencies
May 07, 21:08 UTC+3
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Aeroflot SSJ-100 passenger plane, which crashed on May 5, has returned to the airport due to a failure in communication and automated flight control systems, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport’s press service informs.

According to the press service, the plane took off at 18:02, and at 18:12, the flight commander reported a failure in radio communication to the airport’s dispatch, requesting landing at the airport. At 18:13, the commander reported a failure in communication for the second time, adding that the plane’s automated flight system has malfunctioned as well. At 18:30, the plane landed at the Sheremetyevo tarmac, after which it caught fire.

