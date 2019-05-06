Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Embassy confirms death of US citizen in Russian plane crash

Emergencies
May 06, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to recent data, the accident killed 41

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has confirmed that an American died in Sunday’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, Embassy Spokesperson Andrea Kalan told TASS.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Aeroflot SU 1492 accident. We can confirm the death of one US citizen and are providing all appropriate consular services to the family of the deceased," she said. "We are in contact with Russian authorities as the investigation progresses," Kalan added.

On May 5, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Russia’s national airline Aeroflot crash-landed at Sheremetyevo airport. The flight, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, had a total of 78 people on board. According to recent data, the accident killed 41. Six were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry said.

An investigation has been opened under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (air safety violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence). Several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions, a technical malfunction and the pilots’ incompetence.

