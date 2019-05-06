Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered, says source

Emergencies
May 06, 10:20 UTC+3

At least 41 people died in the fire, including two children

Share
1 pages in this article
© Tatiana Zolotova/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Both flight data recorders from the plane that burst into flames after emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport yesterday have been found, an emergency service source told TASS.

Read also

Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport

"Both recorders have been recovered. Their condition is yet to be determined. Whether we can decode the data will be clear after we open them," he said.

Aeroflot’s passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers on board was bound for Murmansk and caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo airport shortly after the takeoff. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that 41 people had died, including two children. According to the Russian Health Ministry, a few people were injured. A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
3
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
4
Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered, says source
5
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
6
Lavrov to talk with Pompeo on sidelines of Arctic Council session in Finland on Monday
7
Passenger liner overruns runway at Norilsk airport, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT