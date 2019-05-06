Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport

Emergencies
May 06, 9:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to latest reports, 41 people died in the fire

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Maksim Moiseev, a flight attendant on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that burst into flames at Sheremetyevo airport, died trying to open a door in the tail of the plane that was ravaged by fire to save the passengers, a source in the aviation circles told TASS.

Read also

41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport

"The passengers were evacuated with the help of the emergency escape slide through the forward entry door. Flight attendant Maksim Moiseev was with the passengers sitting in the tail of the plane. He was trying to open the rear exit door to quickly evacuate the passengers from the tail that was ablaze. He didn’t succeed and started helping people to leave the plane," the source said. According to him, the flight attendant was on board until everyone was evacuated and died in the fire.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday. Per latest reports, 41 people died.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
2
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
3
Mexican operator of SSJ-100 airliner to monitor investigation of crash at Sheremetyevo
4
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
5
Three crewmembers hospitalized after plane accident at Sheremetyevo Airport — source
6
Putin offers his condolences over plane fire incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
7
At least 13 die in plane fire at Moscow airport
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT