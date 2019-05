MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Forty-one people died in the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport, Yelena Markovskaya, spokesperson for the Moscow interregional transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.

"Forty-one people died," she said.

In total 78 people were onboard, 37 of them survived, including four crew members.