Ukrainian president-elect expresses condolences over Russian plane crash

KIEV, May 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President-Elect Vladimir Zelensky has expressed condolences over the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

"Human life is the supreme value. Our military casualties and tragedies such as the Sri Lanka terrorist attacks and the Sheremetyevo plane crash remind us that human life needs to be protected. Nothing can bring back those who lost their lives. Our hearts go out to their families, we remember those who are not with us anymore," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

On Sunday, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Russia’s national airline Aeroflot crash-landed at Sheremetyevo airport. The flight, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, had a total of 78 people on board. According to recent data, the accident killed 41. Six were hospitalized, the Russian Health Ministry said.

An investigation has been opened under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (air safety violations leading to two or more deaths by negligence). Several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions, a technical malfunction and the pilots’ incompetence.