Mexican operator of SSJ-100 airliner to monitor investigation of crash at Sheremetyevo

Emergencies
May 06, 8:00 UTC+3 MEXICO

Interjet has Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft in its fleet

MEXICO, May 6. /TASS/. The Mexican airline Interjet will follow the investigation of the crash of Superjet 100 airliner at Sheremetyevo Airport. This is according to a statement one of the leading air carriers of Mexico released on Sunday.

Murmansk region authorities declare a three day mourning following Moscow plane crash

Interjet has Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft in its fleet.

"Interjet Airlines deeply regrets the accident involving a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of the Russian airline Aeroflot at Moscow-Sheremetyevo Airport. Currently, Interjet only operates 5 aircraft of this model, under the highest safety standards. Interjet Airlines is in constant communication with the manufacturer and the competent authorities and will closely follow up the results of the investigations on this case," the airline says.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday. Thirty seven people survived, 41 people died. According to the Health Ministry, six people have been taken to hospital, including two women who are in serious and critical condition.

