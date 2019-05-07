Number of people hospitalized after air crash at Sheremetyevo Airport reaches 10

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A woman injured in the crash of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 which burned at Sheremetyevo Airport was hospitalized, a medical source told TASS.

"A woman was hospitalized to Sklifosovsky Federal Research Institute of Emergency Medicine in the morning," the source said. Thus, a total of 10 people were hospitalized after the plane crash.

On May 5, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 en route to Murmansk crash-landed at Sheremetyevo Airport and started burning. There were 78 people on board the plane; 41 of them were killed.

Based on this fact, a criminal case was launched under Part 3 Section 263 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The violation of safety and operation rules for aircraft which led to the death of two or more people out of negligence"). The major leads of the investigators are the pilots’ incompetence, a technical failure and unfavorable weather conditions.