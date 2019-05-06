People hospitalized after Sheremetyevo plane crash in stable condition — health ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Nine people hospitalized after the SSJ-100 plane crash at the Sheremetyevo airport remain in stable condition with varying degrees of severity, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"As of 9pm local time, five people remain hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine: one is in a serious condition, without negative dynamics, and four crewmembers in the condition of medium severity were transferred to the burn unit. Four other people are hospitalized at the Russian Health Ministry's Vishnevsky Research Institute: two in serious condition, and two in the condition of medium severity, with no negative dynamics," the press service said.

One person, who was hospitalized with suspected acute myocardial infarction, "was transferred to the ward," the press service added.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.