Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aeroflot to pay compensation to all passengers, victim’s families after plane crash

Emergencies
May 06, 21:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Families of those killed in the crash will receive $76,600 each

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Monday it will pay compensation to all the surviving passengers and families of those killed in Sunday’s crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

"A sum of one million rubles ($15,320) will be paid to each of the SU1492 passengers who needed no hospitalizations. Two million rubles ($30,640) will be paid to each of those hospitalized after the May 5 accident. Families of those killed in the crash will receive five million rubles ($76,600) each," the company said in a press statement.

Read also

World leaders offer condolences after Russian plane crash

Payments will start from May 7.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Aeroflot to pay compensation to all passengers, victim’s families after plane crash
2
Russian hi-tech firm developing new shells for Tornado multiple launch rocket systems
3
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
4
Russian cutting-edge corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials in Gulf of Finland
5
Russian Hmeymin airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants
6
Ukrainian president-elect expresses condolences over Russian plane crash
7
Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT