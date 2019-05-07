Families of those killed in Sheremetyevo air crash to receive $138,000 each

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Families of those killed in the air crash of SSJ-100 aircraft at Sheremetyevo Airport will receive payments in the amount of 9 mln rubles ($137,991) each, Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said at a government meeting.

"All necessary decisions have been made on payments to victims and relatives of those who died in the disaster. 9 million rubles will be paid to the families of those killed. This includes 2 million of insurance payments, 2 million of regional payments, 5 million of payments from Aeroflot," the minister said.

He also added that the payments would be arranged at the place of residence of the victims.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday. 37 people survived, 41 people died.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the emergency landing and the fire under part 2 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of the Rules for Traffic Safety and Operation of the Railway, Air, or Water Transportation Systems that caused death of two or more persons). The investigation is reviewing various versions of what caused the crash, including insufficient qualifications of the pilots, air traffic controllers and technical staff who inspected the jet, as well as a jet failure and unfavorable weather conditions.