Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Families of those killed in Sheremetyevo air crash to receive $138,000 each

Emergencies
May 07, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

41 people died in a plane crash at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on April 5

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Families of those killed in the air crash of SSJ-100 aircraft at Sheremetyevo Airport will receive payments in the amount of 9 mln rubles ($137,991) each, Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said at a government meeting.

Read also

Crashed SSJ-100 plane's flight recorder seriously damaged in Sheremetyevo airport incident

People hospitalized after Sheremetyevo plane crash in stable condition — health ministry

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport resumes routine operation after Sunday’s plane fire accident

Ill-fated SSJ-100 passenger says he saw lightning striking plane’s engine two times

Black box analysis from Sheremetyevo crash landing to take up to one week

"All necessary decisions have been made on payments to victims and relatives of those who died in the disaster. 9 million rubles will be paid to the families of those killed. This includes 2 million of insurance payments, 2 million of regional payments, 5 million of payments from Aeroflot," the minister said.

He also added that the payments would be arranged at the place of residence of the victims.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday. 37 people survived, 41 people died.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the emergency landing and the fire under part 2 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of the Rules for Traffic Safety and Operation of the Railway, Air, or Water Transportation Systems that caused death of two or more persons). The investigation is reviewing various versions of what caused the crash, including insufficient qualifications of the pilots, air traffic controllers and technical staff who inspected the jet, as well as a jet failure and unfavorable weather conditions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
2
Russian flag carrier Aeroflot stops flights to Sri Lanka, Bali
3
Advanced silent mortars start arriving for Russian Army
4
Press review: What Lavrov, Pompeo discussed in Finland and what caused the Superjet fire
5
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
6
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
7
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT