Crashed SSJ-100 plane's flight recorder seriously damaged in Sheremetyevo airport incident

Emergencies
May 07, 1:03 UTC+3

The Interstate Aviation Committee said that "the flight recorder was exposed to high temperatures and was seriously damaged"

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The flight recorder from the SSJ-100 passenger plane that crash landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday is seriously damaged. The voice recorder is in satisfactory condition, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said on Monday.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport resumes routine operation after Sunday’s plane fire accident

"The flight recorder was exposed to high temperatures and was seriously damaged. The voice recorder is in satisfactory condition," IAC said in a press statement posted on its official website.

According to IAC, the flight information was copied to be further decoded and analyzed.

A preliminary report about the results of investigation into the accident will be issued within 30 days, IAC said.

An Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT