Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport resumes routine operation after Sunday’s plane fire accident

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport has resumed routine operation after Sunday’s crash landing of a SSJ-100 passenger plane. The flight schedule will get back to normal within the next 24 hours, the airport’s press service said on Monday.

"Sheremetyevo Airport has resumed routine operation, with both of its runways being operational. It is planned to resume scheduled flights within the next 24 hours," it said.

According to the press service, investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have finished their mission at the airport. The burnt plan has been evacuated to a parking stand.

"Air carriers will inform passengers of cancelled or delayed flights about corresponding schedule changes by means of SMS messages of telephone calls at least five hours ahead," the press service added.

An Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.