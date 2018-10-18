Death toll from Crimea college attack climbs to 21

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The death toll from an explosion and shooting at a college in the Crimean city of Kerch has reached 21, a medical source informed TASS.

On Wednesday, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide. Initially, a criminal case was opened on terrorism counts, but was later reclassified as murder.

Twenty-one people died because of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition. Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea as of Thursday.