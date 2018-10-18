Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Situation in Kerch is under control — authorities

Emergencies
October 18, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The shooting and explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea left 19 people dead and over 50 injured

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

More news on
CRIMEA COLLEGE ATTACK
© Maksim Grigoriev/TASS

UN secretary general expresses condolences to families of victims in college shooting

Victims of Kerch college shooting all students and employees — authorities

Deathtoll in Kerch college shooting climbs to 20 people — authorities

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The situation in Kerch, where an explosion and shooting in the college occurred yesterday, is under control, and there is no panic, deputy head of the city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev told TASS.

"The people are worried, of course. However, overall the situation is under control," Melgaziyev said.

Crimea’s head Sergei Aksenov earlier told journalists that armed guards would be posted near each school and kindergarten in Kerch starting from Thursday.

On October 17, a Kerch Polytechnic College student opened fire there, carried out an explosion and then committed suicide. Twenty people were killed in the attack, including the attacker, and about 50 people were injured and hospitalized, 10 of them staying in an intensive care unit in critical condition. The criminal case launched under the "Terror Attack" section was reclassified under the "Murder" section. Three days of morning were declared in Crimea on Thursday.

