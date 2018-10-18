Investigators to dissect Crimea college shooter’s psychological profile

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Authorities are going to take a closer look at the psychological makeup of the Crimea college gunman. A post-mortem psychiatric examination will be commissioned for the vocational student who carried out Wednesday’s mass shooting in the Crimean city of Kerch and later committed suicide, a source close to the investigation informed TASS.

"A post-mortem psychological and psychiatric examination will be conducted to determine his mental condition," the source said.

The examination is commissioned to determine the individual’s psychological constitution and his motives to commit such a crime.

A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier said that the attacker had made the explosive devices, one of which went off, single-handedly.

"He acted alone when plotting and committing the crime. In other words, he was both the organizer and perpetrator of the crime. However, the version about possible accomplices is also being looked into," he emphasized. Work is in progress to establish the motives behind the crime.

On Wednesday, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide. Initially, a criminal case was opened on terrorism counts, but was later reclassified as murder.

Twenty people died because of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea as of Thursday.