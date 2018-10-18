Minister says 11 out of 20 victims of Crimea college shooting minors

KERCH, October 18. /TASS/. Eleven out of 20 victims of the Kerch college shooting were under the age of 18, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on Thursday.

"Twenty people were killed, among them 15 students and five college employees. Eleven out of 15 students were under the age of 18," Skvortsova said.

Doctors have stabilized teenagers that remained in a critical condition at a hospital in Crimea's Kerch, she added.

"Those with very serious injuries were stabilized overnight," Skvortsova said.

Fourty-four people injured in the Kerch college shooting remain hospitalized, the official pointed out.

"Fourty-four people currently remain hospitalized," Skvortsova said adding that injuries vary in their degree of severity.

On Wednesday, October 17, ten teenagers who sustained serious injuries in a shooting at the Kerch Polytechnic College remained in intensive care. Five people remain critical but stable, while other five persons are in a very critical condition. They all underwent surgeries. Doctors were tasked with stabilizing the condition of all those injured overnight, in order to allow patients to be airlifted to federal medical centers on Thursday.A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.