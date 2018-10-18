Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister says 11 out of 20 victims of Crimea college shooting minors

Emergencies
October 18, 8:01 UTC+3

A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maksim Grigoriev/TASS

KERCH, October 18. /TASS/. Eleven out of 20 victims of the Kerch college shooting were under the age of 18, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on Thursday.

"Twenty people were killed, among them 15 students and five college employees. Eleven out of 15 students were under the age of 18," Skvortsova said. 

Doctors have stabilized teenagers that remained in a critical condition at a hospital in Crimea's Kerch, she added.

Read also

World expresses condolences over Kerch college shooting in Crimea

Crimean head says college attacker had no criminal record

Crimean college shooter opened gunfire after explosion rocked building

Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated

The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far

"Those with very serious injuries were stabilized overnight," Skvortsova said.

Fourty-four people injured in the Kerch college shooting remain hospitalized, the official pointed out.

"Fourty-four people currently remain hospitalized," Skvortsova said adding that injuries vary in their degree of severity.

On Wednesday, October 17, ten teenagers who sustained serious injuries in a shooting at the Kerch Polytechnic College remained in intensive care. Five people remain critical but stable, while other five persons are in a very critical condition. They all underwent surgeries. Doctors were tasked with stabilizing the condition of all those injured overnight, in order to allow patients to be airlifted to federal medical centers on Thursday.A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Blast at Crimean college
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to receive S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems
2
Minister says 11 out of 20 victims of Crimea college shooting minors
3
Russia to expand military-technical cooperation with Mongolia
4
World expresses condolences over Kerch college shooting in Crimea
5
Russia interested in nuclear power plant construction projects in Slovakia — minister
6
Islamic State takes over 700 hostages in Syria — source
7
De-dollarization plan does not contain restrictive measures — Russia’s Finance Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT