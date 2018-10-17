Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Crimean head says college attacker had no criminal record

Emergencies
October 17, 17:53 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The death toll in the shocking Kerch college attack has climbed to 19

© Krym 24 TV/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, October 17. /TASS/. The young man who went on a shooting spree at the Kerch Polytechnic College on Wednesday did not have a criminal past, Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Read also

Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated

"He had not behaved aggressively, he had not been arrested by police and he had received a scholarship," Aksyonov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fourth-year senior who was attending the Kerch technical college went on a shooting spree and then killed himself. Before that, an explosion had rocked the building.

The death toll in the shocking Kerch college attack has climbed to 19, the Crimean Emergency Medicine Center told TASS. Earlier reports said another 47 people were wounded.

