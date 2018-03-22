Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Deputy PM does not rule out raising income tax to more than 13%

Business & Economy
March 22, 11:51 UTC+3

Arkady Dvorkovich says raising personal income tax up to 15% will definitely be a plus

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Raising personal income tax up to 15% from the current 13% would not lead to tax evasion, additional 2% can be used for health care, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday.

"If the new approaches are deemed fair, if there is consensus in the society, then it really makes sense. I do not see anything wrong with it, we have lived with a 13% tax long enough and if additional 2% are used, for example for health care, this will definitely be a plus," Dvorkovich said.

