Russian first deputy PM dismisses reports on progressive income tax as ‘rumors’

Business & Economy
January 16, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In October 2017, the Russain State Duma rejected in the first reading four bills on the introduction of a progressive scale of income tax in Russia

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov denied the information that appeared earlier in the media about the possibility of introducing a progressive scale of personal income tax, he told reporters on Tuesday.

"These are rumors," he said.

Earlier, Vedomosti, citing federal officials, wrote that the Presidential administration and several ministries were discussing the possibility of introducing a progressive scale for personal income tax or raising rates to 15% introducing benefits for the poor.

In October 2017, the Russain State Duma rejected in the first reading four bills on the introduction of a progressive scale of income tax in Russia.

