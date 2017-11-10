Robots may replace some economists and tax specialists in 10 years — ex-finance minister

UNESCO confirms former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay as new chiefWorld November 10, 17:56
TYUMEN, November 10. /TASS/. Robots will be able to perform certain tasks of economists and employees of tax services in 10 years, former Finance Minister and head of the Center for Strategic Research Alexei Kudrin said speaking at the Calvert forum Siberia 2017 forum.
"Forecasters say that in a decade, around a third of professions will die out, some of the economists and lawyers will leave, robots will start replacing them," Kudrin said. Also, according to him, the system could prevent enterprises from making mistakes and thus avoid on-site inspections and the number of court decisions.
Kudrin noted that this is one of the most important tasks for Russia - to restructure the management system. "I suppose that in 6 years it could be possible to reduce the number of officials by one third. Digitalization and transitioning to other management models, prevention of any violations will significantly reduce the need for officials and decisions will be made automatically," he said. At the same time, according to Kudrin, in the coming years "we will need 1 million programmers who will be engaged in digitization in any industry."