Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says no decisions on increasing personal income tax to replenish budget were made

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 16, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov spoke against increasing the rate of personal income from 13% to 15%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. No decisions on the possible increase of personal income tax for replenishment of the budget have been made, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No decisions have been made. As you know, there is a whole range of proposals from different experts and research centers, all of them were reported to the Head of government and the President, but no decisions have been yet made," Peskov said.

Read also

Russian first deputy PM dismisses reports on progressive income tax as ‘rumors’

Russia greenlights tax-free shopping for foreign citizens

Russian Finance Ministry suggests taxation of cryptocurrencies mining

Robots may replace some economists and tax specialists in 10 years — ex-finance minister

On January 16, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov spoke against increasing the rate of personal income from 13% to 15%.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov earlier denied the information that appeared earlier in the media about the possibility of introducing a progressive scale of personal income tax. "These are rumors," he said.

Earlier, Vedomosti, citing federal officials, wrote that the Presidential administration and several ministries were discussing the possibility of introducing a progressive scale for personal income tax or raising rates to 15% introducing benefits for the poor.

In October 2017, the Russian State Duma rejected in the first reading four bills on the introduction of a progressive scale of income tax in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама