Kremlin says no decisions on increasing personal income tax to replenish budget were made

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. No decisions on the possible increase of personal income tax for replenishment of the budget have been made, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No decisions have been made. As you know, there is a whole range of proposals from different experts and research centers, all of them were reported to the Head of government and the President, but no decisions have been yet made," Peskov said.

On January 16, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov spoke against increasing the rate of personal income from 13% to 15%.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov earlier denied the information that appeared earlier in the media about the possibility of introducing a progressive scale of personal income tax. "These are rumors," he said.

Earlier, Vedomosti, citing federal officials, wrote that the Presidential administration and several ministries were discussing the possibility of introducing a progressive scale for personal income tax or raising rates to 15% introducing benefits for the poor.

In October 2017, the Russian State Duma rejected in the first reading four bills on the introduction of a progressive scale of income tax in Russia.