Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Finance Ministry does not plan to impose tax on currency transactions

Business & Economy
February 05, 16:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The measure is not on the ministry's agenda

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry does not plan to introduce taxation of currency exchange operations, Deputy Minister Ilya Trunin told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Russia’s finance minister calls for changes in tax system’s structure

"We do not plan to introduce any taxes on such operations. The only point that the forex law was adopted but this is an absolutely different story. This was the story occurred either three or four years ago, when a letter was issued that was wrongly interpreted. We said at that time that this is not related to currency exchange operations, that it is impossible to determine the revenue when making the currency exchange operation," the official said.

This does not refers to the currency exchange charge, Trunin said.

"The currency exchange charge is a matter of banks, it may or may not be present. We do not have this in the agenda," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама