Russia’s finance minister calls for changes in tax system’s structure

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to change the structure of the country’s tax system to make it more competitive, the Minister Anton Siluanov said Wednesday, adding that the tax burden will not be raised this year.

"We plan to change the structure of the tax system to make it more competitive," he said, adding that there are no plans to increase the tax burden in 2018.

According to Siluanov, the ministry proposes to restructure Russia’s tax system so that it fulfilled the main task of triggering the country’s economic growth. The tax system should help tackling the shadow economy, he added.

Meanwhile, chairman of the State Duma’s budget and taxes committee Andrey Makarov said that "the legislation, which used to be a driver, is now crippling the tax system."