CEOs of major Russian energy companies named on 'Kremlin report'

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s businessmen in oil and gas sector, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin have been included in the "Kremlin report" of the US Treasury Department.

The report also mentions CEO of Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, CEO of oil and gas company Tatneft Nail Maganov, as well as Lukoil Vice President Leonid Fedun, CEO of Russneft oil refining company Mikhail Gutseriyev and his brother Sait-Salam Gutseriyev.

The list also has names of head and co-owner of Eurasia Drilling company Alexander Dzhaparidze and CEO of Surgutneftegaz oil and gas company Vladimir Bogdanov.

This is not a sanctions list, the Treasury Department stresses. Meanwhile, experts earlier said that the inclusion in the list may create certain problems and therefore banks and contracting parties may consider this as an additional risk factor for business contacts.

The US Treasury Department has also placed in the list the names of 96 so-called Russian oligarchs. Among them are businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Roman Abramovich, Suleiman Kerimov and also Kaspersky Lab founder Eugene Kaspersky, Pyotr Aven and Vladimir Potanin. The list also includes Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Tinkov. They are part of the Kremlin report submitted to the US Congress on Monday as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA).