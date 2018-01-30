Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CEOs of major Russian energy companies named on 'Kremlin report'

Business & Economy
January 30, 10:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Among them are Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Share
1 pages in this article
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s businessmen in oil and gas sector, including Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin have been included in the "Kremlin report" of the US Treasury Department.

The report also mentions CEO of Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, CEO of oil and gas company Tatneft Nail Maganov, as well as Lukoil Vice President Leonid Fedun, CEO of Russneft oil refining company Mikhail Gutseriyev and his brother Sait-Salam Gutseriyev.

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

The list also has names of head and co-owner of Eurasia Drilling company Alexander Dzhaparidze and CEO of Surgutneftegaz oil and gas company Vladimir Bogdanov.

This is not a sanctions list, the Treasury Department stresses. Meanwhile, experts earlier said that the inclusion in the list may create certain problems and therefore banks and contracting parties may consider this as an additional risk factor for business contacts.

The US Treasury Department has also placed in the list the names of 96 so-called Russian oligarchs. Among them are businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Roman Abramovich, Suleiman Kerimov and also Kaspersky Lab founder Eugene Kaspersky, Pyotr Aven and Vladimir Potanin. The list also includes Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Gennady Timchenko and Oleg Tinkov. They are part of the Kremlin report submitted to the US Congress on Monday as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA).

Read also

Russia’s Abramovich, Kerimov and Kaspersky on US Treasury Department’s 'oligarchs list'

Putin's spokesman slams US ‘Kremlin report’ as attempt to influence presidential election

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
5
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
6
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама