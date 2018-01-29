Putin's spokesman slams US ‘Kremlin report’ as attempt to influence presidential election

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Washington’s upcoming "Kremlin report" is an attempt to meddle in Russia’s presidential elections, but it is bound to fail.

"We, indeed, believe, that this is a direct and obvious attempt to time some actions for the elections in order to exert influence," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the so-called Kremlin report that Washington was drawing up.

"We do not agree with this and we are convinced that it will exert no influence," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin spokesman said, "the very publication of the blacklist does not mean anything and the publication is not a new wave of sanctions."

"At the same time, we need to look into and analyze what further actions will follow the publication. All these actions will, of course, be analyzed in Moscow so that our interests and the interests of our companies are ensured in the best possible way whatever the case may be," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The US administration is expected to submit its so-called ‘Kremlin report’ to the Congress on Monday, listing officials, politicians and major entrepreneurs and giving an analysis of their ties with the Russian leadership.

These materials will presumably lay the basis for Washington’s decisions on potential new sanctions against individuals and companies in the energy, defense and financial sectors, and also against Russia’s special services.