Trump tells TASS he hopes to have dialogue with Russia

World
January 26, 12:38 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to normalize ties with Washington

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

DAVOS, January 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told TASS on Friday that he expects to have dialogue with Russia.

Answering a TASS reporter’s question on whether he is going to build dialogue with Russia, Trump said: “We hope so.”

The US president will address the World Economic Forum at 2 pm (4 pm Moscow Time) and later attend a session to explain his “America First” approach.

Russian-US relations had deteriorated under former US President Barack Obama amid the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Trump, who recently marked the one-year anniversary of his inauguration as America’s president, earlier declared his desire to mend ties with Russia, but no progress has been made so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to normalize ties with Washington, but “the domestic political situation in the United States has not calmed down.”

